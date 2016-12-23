Vera Pace (12-22-16)

WINDER - Vera Davis Pace, 83, entered into rest Thursday, December 22, 2016.
Mrs. Pace was born in Jefferson, the daughter of the late Thomas P. and Zipporah Hays Davis. She was a member of Nazareth United Methodist Church, and was retired from Mitsubishi Electronics. Mrs. Pace was preceded in death by a son, John Beatty; grandson, Joe Beatty; and 12 brothers and sisters. Mrs. Pace enjoyed fishing, gardening, writing and reading, along with supporting her children and grandchildren in various sporting activities. She was a longtime Georgia Bulldog Fan, especially when the “Dawgs” were winning.
Survivors include her husband, Jerry M. Pace, Winder; son, Mike Beatty and his wife Judy, Jefferson; daughter, Jackie Nagy and her husband Bill, Peachtree City; grandchildren, Heather Evans, James Beatty, Julie Clay, Andrew Beatty, Kelley Hagan and Amanda Beatty; and eleven great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, December 26, from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Ministers Hugh Shirley and Billy Ray Banks officiating with burial to follow in Jackson Memorial Park in Commerce. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Bruce Davis, Jerry Davis, Jamie Beatty, Lane Sorrow, Logan Sorrow, and Lincoln Sorrow. Honorary pallbearer will be Joel Davis, David Wage and Tony Davis. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday, December 26, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salvation Army, 484 Hawthorne Avenue, Athens, Georgia 30606.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
