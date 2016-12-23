JEFFERSON - William Charles “Bill” Hines, 76, passed away Saturday, December 17, 2016, with his family by his side, following a long battle with emphysema.
He was born October 16, 1940, in Richland, Ga., the son of the late Martha Ruth Lunsford Eades and William Charles Hines Sr. He was preceded in death by two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Bill grew up in Richland, graduating from Richland High School in 1958. He joined the United States Navy following high school, then married his childhood sweetheart, Patricia Monfort, in 1960. Bill served in Vietnam for two tours in the 1960s. Most of his Navy service was based out of Norfolk and Va. Beach, Va. He retired in 1979, and moved his family back home to Georgia in 1980. After four years in Oglethorpe County, he and Patricia moved to Carlton, Ga., where they remained for 28 years. They moved to Jefferson in 2012 to be closer “to town” and to their children.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 56 ½ years, Patricia Monfort Hines; his three daughters, LeAnn Lewis (Gary), Kim King (Don) and Cheri Ashburn (Mike); son, Charley Hines (Allie); 15 grandchildren; (four granddaughters-in-law and one grandson-in-law); and four great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, January 5, at 2 p.m. at Galilee Christian Church in Jefferson.
Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made in his honor to the Wounded Warrior Project, a cause dear to his heart.
‘Bill’ Hines (12-17-16)
