Madison County wrestlers finished sixth out of 11 teams at the Arrowhead Invitational recently at Stephens County High School.
Red Raider standout senior Cody Bond dominated competition en route to a first-place finish in the 138-lb. weight class. Freshman standout Heath Sexton took second place in the 120-lb. class.
Meanwhile, freshmen Jaxson Hoetzel, 170 lbs., and Hamilton Cooper, 182 lbs., took fourth and third respectively.
Jerry Dobbyns, Lauden Ernest and Mitch Douglas all fell in the consolation semifinals.
Madison County wrestlers were scheduled to travel to Loganville Dec. 21-22 for the Eric Hill Memorial. They will hit the mats again for a final time in 2016 in the Hook ‘Em Horns Classic at Lambert High School Dec. 29-30.
Raider wrestlers take 6th in Toccoa
