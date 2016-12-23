Jackson County School System superintendent April Howard has secured a three-year contract extension. The Jackson County Board of Education approved the extension following a closed session and superintendent’s evaluation on Dec. 12.
Howard was named JCSS superintendent in 2013. Contract details, including salary, have not been set.
April Howard gets contract extension
