Garbage pickup to run on schedule Dec. 26

Posted by
CommerceNewsTODAY
Saturday, December 24. 2016
Waste Pro will operate its residential garbage/recycling pickup on schedule on Monday, Dec. 26, Commerce officials announce.

Customers are asked to place garbage and recycling containers at curb on Monday, Dec. 26. Waste Pro will run all routes on Monday. However, if the trash or recycling container is not picked up on Monday, customers are asked to leave them until Tuesday as Waste Pro expects more garbage and recyclable items than usual on Monday, due to Christmas, and trucks may have to run extra routes.

“Please remember to break cardboard boxes down for recycling,” reminds city clerk Sandra Haggard.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.