Adam and Autumn Arnold are a rare couple in today’s world, in more ways than one.
For one thing, they have loved each other since they met in the sixth grade.
For another, even at their young ages, they have been through so much more than many people go through in a lifetime and their strength of character shows it.
And then there is Jackson.
Jackson was born six years ago in late November at an Athens hospital with a rare form of dwarfism called, spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenital, which Autumn says means short stature (dwarfism), skeletal abnormalities and problems with vision and hearing.
“This condition affects the bones of the spine (spondylo-) and the ends (epiphyses) of long bones in the arms and legs,” she said. “Congenita indicates that the condition is present from birth.”
Though he was a month early and breeched, necessitating the need for a C-section, there were no real “alarms” that something was wrong with their little boy, until after his birth.
“His head was too large, his limbs were not symmetrical,” said Adam, who works as a deputy with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and a volunteer firefighter.
He also had some respiratory issues, necessitating an 11-day stay in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). During that time, he underwent genetic and other testing and the Arnolds also met with a doctor who would turn out to be the first of many other “godsends” along their journey with their son.
Dr. John Poplar, a pediatric pulmonologist, just happened to be at the hospital the night Jackson was born.
“We didn’t know at the time how much he would come to mean to us and to Jackson,” Autumn said.
A definitive diagnosis was not immediately clear, though a form of dwarfism was suspected and they were referred to Scottish Rite for testing which has turned into a journey of searching for a diagnosis and learning how to manage the myriad of symptoms that come along with it.
The following March, Jackson was admitted to Scottish Rite for seven days of intensive tests, with Dr. Poplar leading the way.
“He set up every single test during that week,” Autumn said. And when they found that the Ronald McDonald House for patients’ families was full, Dr. Poplar offered his guest room.
“We didn’t take him up on it, but we knew that he meant it,” Autumn said, noting that a room soon came open for them. Jackson still sees Dr. Poplar once a month when he comes to his Athens office.
During that seven days, tiny Jackson underwent MRIs, CT scans, a skeletal survey, hearing and eye tests and many other procedures.
The upshot was that Jackson’s condition, while sometimes genetic, was ultimately viewed by the medical community as a “spontaneous gene mutation” or as Adam puts it “just one of those things.”
But Adam begs to differ.
“It was a Godsend, that’s what it was, it, he was meant to be, he has a reason and a purpose,” Adam said, although he readily admits he didn’t always feel that way.
“I was very angry, even at God, and I was so frustrated,” Adam recalled. “After all, we’d done everything right, everything in order, we’d dated, fell in love, saved money, gotten married, got a home and then planned a family…as a couple I felt we’d done everything right, that I’d done my part as a father and I couldn’t understand the why of it, why God would punish us, or punish my boy.” Adam said he and Autumn were believers and trusted in God, so they couldn’t understand the “why” of it.
To add to his frustration, Adam said he remembers the night of Jackson’s birth — how a couple in the labor room next to them were there with obvious issues like drugs and relationship problems — and yet they’d been blessed with a healthy child.
Autumn tried to reason it out in a different way.
“The way I saw it, was if Jackson had been born to that couple with all those issues, maybe they wouldn’t have been able to care for him the way we were going to – I tried to look at it as if we were chosen for a reason to be Jackson’s parents.”
But still, the road was tough, the experiences draining. Jackson had a small hole in his heart, he couldn’t eat very much at one time due to a very small stomach, he suffered relentlessly from colic for the first seven months of his life, and on and on.
Despite the help of family and friends, the young couple often felt overwhelmed.
“We decided we could either work together, or work apart,” Adam said. At the time, Adam was a nightshift dispatcher for Madison County E-911 and Autumn worked in management at an Athens business. Autumn gave up her job to be with her son full-time so she could manage his numerous appointments in Atlanta and keep him from unnecessary exposure to childhood illnesses, which were harder for him to fight off.
Adam would come home in the daytime and care for Jackson while Autumn tried to sleep a few hours after being up with their son many hours during the night.
It was a tough road.
By the time they got to Scottish Rite they were worn down and at the height of their frustrations, then had to face watching their tiny son poked and prodded relentlessly by those who were trying to help, but could still not provide any definitive answers – particularly the one big answer looming foremost in their minds.
“Was everything gonna’ be OK?” Adam said he continually asked, in his own mind and to God. “It was the one answer I needed more than anything.”
Finally, in the midst of their week-long stay at Scottish Rite, he and Autumn decided to leave the hospital for a short time while Jackson underwent yet another test, this time under sedation.
They sat in their truck at the hospital, trying to decide what to do, finally deciding to find a Walmart and pick up a few things they needed.
“I didn’t say anything to Autumn, but while I sat there I just said a silent prayer – God is it all going to be OK?” Adams remembers. “I told him (God) I was angry, I told him he knew me, knew I just wanted to be back in the country, that I was a black-and-white kind of guy, that I was frustrated and upset….I told him I felt I’d done my part, done everything that I knew ‘right’ and that I didn’t understand. I said ‘God I need a simple, clear and plain answer, just tell me if everything’s going to be OK.’”
Adam said he didn’t know it, but Autumn was saying her own silent prayer in the seat beside him, asking God the very same questions and expressing many of the same frustrations.
They were at a turning point.
He put a search in the GPS for the nearest Walmart and they began to drive.
At a red light not far from the hospital where they were to make a left, the light caught them and they stopped. Adam looked out the window.
In the dusk he saw an old barn, out of place in the bustling cityscape around him. On that barn was a large whitewashed sign, that Adam said seemed to shine with a pearly luminescence in the evening light.
On it, in huge black capital letters, were the words “Everything will be OK.”
Stunned, Adam pointed out the sign to Autumn, who burst into tears and they pulled over to get a picture of it.
“I know, without a doubt that God placed us there at that moment to see that sign,” Adam said. “If the light had been green, if we had gone to another store another way, so many if’s but it was right there, right there where and when we needed it… That is something I want to share with every single person I can.”
Since that day, there have been many more tests, many surgeries and many difficult days, but what changed at that moment in that answer to a simple prayer was their perspective.
“I began to look at Jackson for what he was, and that’s that he was indeed a Godsend, that he had a reason and a purpose and so did we,” he said.
Of course the questions still continued to come, one of which was, “Why did God make sick kids?”
Sometime afterwards, Autumn told Adam she wanted to start a Facebook page for Jackson to help family, friends and others keep up with his progress, while perhaps being a help to someone else.
Adam said he was hesitant, he had begun a job as a deputy and was a little wary of social media, but he relented. The Facebook page is called, “Jackson’s Journey: A real life story of fears, tears, courage, and faith.”
The page quickly developed a large following and one day soon afterwards, a woman they did not know sent them a private message on the page. It said simply “Your son saved my life.”
Intrigued, Autumn responded to the woman, asking her if she didn’t mind sharing a little of her story. The woman told her she had been going through a tough time and had decided when she got up that day she was going to commit suicide. A friend happened to send her a link to Jackson’s page, and she went there. She was so inspired by the little boy that she reconsidered her decision and felt she needed to let the Arnolds know what his story had meant to her.
“There is a reason for everything,” Autumn said. “I believe it. We need to trust what we have been told. I know my son was sent as a blessing to this world. He is a Godsend meant to bring joy to people everywhere and he does.”
Adam couldn’t agree more, saying it’s been proven to them over and over again throughout the years and there’s no other way to explain it.
“I know why he’s here, but my question now is how long do we get to keep him?” he said. “We want to share his story, if it reaches one person and helps them, that’s what he was put here for.”
One thing that Jackson has always wanted is to meet someone else “just like him.”
“He’s met another boy with dwarfism, but not his type, so he’s never met anyone ‘just like him,’” Autumn said.
But this summer he will have that chance, thanks to the efforts of Adam’s colleagues at the sheriff’s office and other community members and businesses, who raised the money through the raffle of a custom-built smoker and rifle, for him to attend the annual “Little People’s Conference,” to be held next summer in Colorado.
Adam said the raffle also just reconfirmed for he and Autumn what they already knew – that Jackson has a lot of friends who care about him and that those same people know and love them too, and each other.
“It’s an awesome community to be a part of,” Adam said. “Sometimes ‘thank you’ is just not enough for all that’s been done for us.”
So Jackson is a son, a friend, a role model and somewhat of a celebrity, and now Jackson is a big brother. Little Wyatt entered the world Monday at just over six lbs. and seems to be a healthy baby boy.
“Jackson knew I was going to have a baby before I did,” Autumn recalls. “And when I told him he said he also knew he was going to have a little brother. He said God told him he was going to get a brother.”
Doctors have told them that since Jackson’s condition was a “spontaneous gene mutation,” the chances of Wyatt having the same or a similar condition are one in 300,000. And Wyatt’s ultrasounds have not shown the same warning signs that Jackson’s, in retrospect, did. But either way, Adam says they are just fine with however things turn out with Wyatt.
“He’s another Godsend, however he is when he is born and if he is like Jackson, well that will be just fine,” Adam said.
IN JACKSON’S OWN WORDS
Jackson has a lot to say and he knows that his life has made a positive impact on those around him. He is an independent little boy, able to figure out how to scramble up into a too large chair or navigate a flight of stairs, and he knows how to talk to people.
“The reason I make their day is because of the big smile on my face — it just brightens people’s day,” Jackson said of his effect as a charmer on all those around him.
He also said aspires to be a tow-truck driver one day. He says he and his mama pray for God to keep his daddy safe each day that he heads out for work and he knows that part of his job is to take care of his parents and his soon-to-be little brother.
Jackson just celebrated his sixth birthday. He stands 28 inches tall and weighs 28 pounds and is a preschool student at Danielsville Elementary. He is considered special needs only due to his physical limitations.
Doctors diagnosed him as profoundly deaf (hearing impairment affects about a quarter of people with his type dwarfism) as an infant and encouraged his parents to consider cochlear implants, citing that his hearing would likely only grow worse and that he might never develop language skills, but they opted to hold off for a while and see how things progressed.
His hearing unexpectedly improved, and while he does wear hearing aids, he has not had to have the implants. And his speech is quite good. In fact, like most 6-year old boys, he is full of life and enthusiasm and can talk a “blue streak” about a wide range of subjects.
Adult heights for people with his condition range from three to four feet, but Autumn says more than likely Jackson will be closer to three-feet since his condition is said to be a little more severe.
He has had multiple surgeries, the most rigorous on his legs to straighten them and has had to wear a body cast. He has had to have tremendous patience of the like few adults would be able to manage. Earlier this month, he had to lie still again for an extended period of time as a mold was made of his back (he has scoliosis) for a back brace.
Perhaps it’s going through all this stuff at such a young age, or perhaps it’s being born with an extra dose of insight, or perhaps it’s a combination of all that, but Jackson has an innate, down-to-earth wisdom.
“Sometimes we talk about things that he shouldn’t even be thinking about at his age,” Autumn said. “He’s such a kid in some ways and he’s so much older and wiser in some other ways. It’s just astounding.”
For example, she said she can often tell when he’s got something on his mind, but often she has to wait until he works it out in his head or until he gets frustrated and can’t hold it in any longer.
“Jackson is funny,” she said. “He isn’t going to talk about it until he is ready.”
Recently, on the way to school he wondered aloud why he was going to be 6 years old the next month, but still looked pretty much the same as he did when he was only three.
Before she could begin to answer, he went on to talk about how all of his friends were changing — getting older, looking different — but he just doesn’t.
“They can do things on their own that he can’t,” she said. “They can run faster, jump higher, play longer, reach doors, go potty without help, etc. Then he says, ‘I know I will only grow if God decides for me to Mama...but I’ve been waiting a long time already and I just don’t know anymore.’”
Autumn said she tried to explain dwarfism to him again, building on their previous conversations and what it means for him. She told him how just because he doesn’t grow doesn’t mean he won’t get older; he just won’t be as big as his friends.
“But why Mama? Why me?” he asked.
She said though they have looked online and done research together, though he’s seen pictures, she knows that meeting others and making friends with those who have been through what he has and who know his struggle firsthand will be a revelation to him.
Another time, she said he woke up worrying about college.
He told her he loved preschool but was scared to go to college.
“College!” Autumn exclaimed. “Why should a kid his age be thinking about that? We don’t talk about college, but he thinks about it…what people will say, how he will get around, how he will manage without his daddy and I there to help him – it breaks my heart.”
And of course, Jackson wonders if his “little brother” will grow taller and far bigger than him, be able to do things that he can’t.
Autumn says on those days she realizes her tiny boy has had to grow up way too fast and the questions come at her too, all over again, along with the anger.
And on those days, she says, she must talk to God about all of it one more time, ask for forgiveness and for the knowledge and strength to keep going.
“And I have to remember to be thankful and grateful for this crazy, amazing, down right hard, but oh so rewarding life we have been given,” she wrote on Jackson’s Facebook page recently. “And then I move on. I pick him up from school, we talk about his day, we play outside or take care of his animals, run errands, or spend time with Daddy...and we keep rocking along like always. When the next question comes, the next bump in the road gets here, the next time he gets called a baby or someone decides to point or stare...we will handle it like we always do. Jackson is my hero. He enjoys every minute of every single day if at all possible. He is thankful and grateful and sweet. He is loving and kind and oh so funny. He is tougher than nails and smarter than me most of the time. I pray he will be able to see himself through our eyes one day. I really really do.”
Autumn noted that specialists have told them that arthritis and decreased joint mobility also often develop early in life, so their family likely has many more challenges ahead. But they choose to look on the bright side and take those challenges as they come — after all, they know and have been told, in black and white, that “everything is going to be OK.”
The joy of Jackson: 6-year-old with rare physical condition has been a ‘Godsend’ to parents and many others
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry