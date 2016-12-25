Thief steals $350 from restaurant

Someone got away with $530 in cash and a $6.40 check by stealing a bank bag from the counter of Parham’s Restaurant, North Elm Street.

According to a Commerce Police Department incident report, an employee told police that she placed the bank bag on the counter next to the cash register between 2 and 2:15 p.m. and later found it missing.

The clerk gave police the name of a potential suspect — a student — but administrators at the student’s school reported that they checked on the suspect, who had neither the cash nor the check.

