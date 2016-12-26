Deloris Pittman (12-19-16)

COMMERCE - Deloris Pittman, 67, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2016.

She leaves to cherish her memories her son, Jason Pittman; sisters, Gwendolyn Gardner, and Patricia (Mack) Middlebrooks; brothers, Jeffery (Jessie Mae) Pittman, and Kenyon Marcus Pittman; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services were held on Friday, December 22, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church.

Professional services were Entrusted to Wimberly & White Funeral Home.
