DANIELSVILLE - Robbie Sue Fortson Jordan, 81, passed away on Friday, December 23, 2016, at the Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center in Athens.
Ms. Jordan was born in Danielsville on February 24, 1935, the daughter of the late Robert Edwin Fortson and Susie Mae Adams Fortson. She was an assembly line worker having worked for Westclock. Ms. Jordan was a member of Community Baptist Church, where she served as the pianist for the church for 40 years. She was preceded in death by her son, Russell Edward Jordan; great-grandchild, Annabelle Grace Jordan; and infant brother.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Wade (Jo) Jordan and Brad (Nancy) Jordan, both of Danielsville; daughter, Jan Mayo, Athens; sister, Peggy Fortson, Danielsville; grandchildren and spouses, Adam (Kasey) Jordan, Cory (Kate) Jordan, Dustin (Mallory) Jordan, Ryan Jordan, and Ashley Jordan; step-grandson, Jeff Ausburn; and step-great-granddaughter, Keylie Auburn.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 4, at the Community Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Glenn Guest officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pruitt Health Hospice at 435 Hawthorne Avenue, Suite 200, Athens, GA 30606.
Online condolences can be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home, Royston, is in charge of arrangements.
Robbie Jordan (12-23-16)
