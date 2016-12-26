Willie Mae Phillips (12-23-16)

HULL - Willie Mae Phillips, 90, died Friday, December 23, 2016.
A native of Madison County, she was the daughter of the late Thurmond Patterson Kidd and Nona Burroughs Kidd. Ms. Phillips was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny L. Phillips Sr.; son, Douglas E. Phillips; grandson, Scott Means; and siblings, Mandy Morris, Charlie Kidd, Melaco Kidd, John Roy Kidd, and Thurman T. Kidd.
Survivors include her children, Carol Phillips Patterson, Johnny L. Phillips Jr., and Bonnie Phillips Dennard; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, December 27, from 12 to 1 p.m. A graveside service will immediately follow at Colbert City Cemetery.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
