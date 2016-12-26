Willie Mae Phillips (12-23-16)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Monday, December 26. 2016
HULL - Willie Mae Phillips, 90, died Friday, December 23, 2016.

A native of Madison County, she was the daughter of the late Thurmond Patterson Kidd and Nona Burroughs Kidd. Ms. Phillips was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny L. Phillips Sr.; son, Douglas E. Phillips; grandson, Scott Means; and siblings, Mandy Morris, Charlie Kidd, Melaco Kidd, John Roy Kidd, and Thurman T. Kidd.

Survivors include her children, Carol Phillips Patterson, Johnny L. Phillips Jr., and Bonnie Phillips Dennard; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, December 27, from 12 to 1 p.m. A graveside service will immediately follow at Colbert City Cemetery.

Lord and Stephens, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.