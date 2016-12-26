Donald McCoy (12-23-16)

GILLSVILLE - Donald L. McCoy, 88, passed away Friday, December 23, 2016, at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

Mr. McCoy was born August 23, 1928, the son of the late John L. and Mittie Rucker McCoy. He served his country in the United States Army and was retired as a school bus driver from the Banks County School System.

Survivors include a sister, Lucy Reagan, Cornelia; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held Monday December 26, at 2 p.m., at the Unity Christian Church Cemetery with the Rev. Tim House officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.Monday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com

Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
