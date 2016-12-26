HOSCHTON - Gladston Thornhill, 92, passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2016.
Born in Jackson County, he was the son of the late Luke and Willie Maude Tullis Thornhill. He had resided in Barrow County for most of his life. Mr. Thornhill was preceded in death by his wife, Grace Gilliland Thornhill; and siblings, M.J. Thornhill, Iva Lee Thornhill, Mary Lou Berryman and Lucille Sells.
He was a retired cabinet maker with Ralph’s Cabinet Shop of Buford, and a longtime member and deacon at Bethabra Baptist Church. Mr. Thornhill was an Army Veteran of World War II, serving with the 86th Blackhawk Division of the 341st Infantry.
Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Carol and Johnny Suggs, Hoschton; granddaughter and husband, Amanda and Mark Stephens, Jefferson; grandson and wife, Bryan and Kimberly Suggs, Loganville; great-grandchildren, Hannah, Kyle and Lucie; sister, Frances Irvin, Gillsville; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Friday, December 23, at 11 a.m., from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Terry Hawkins officiating. Interment will be in the Bethabra Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday, December 22, from 5 to 8 p.m.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, was in charge of arrangements, where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
Gladston Thornhill (12-21-16)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry