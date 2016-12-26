AUBURN - Rayford Bramlett, 85, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 21, 2016.
He was the son of the late W. B. and Arlene Walker Bramlett. Rayford had resided in Barrow County for most of his life, where he raised cattle and poultry, and was a school bus driver for 28 years for the Barrow County School System. He was a longtime member and deacon of Bethabra Baptist Church. Rayford was a United States Airforce Veteran and a member for almost 50 years of Auburn Masonic Lodge # 230, F. and A. M. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Eley Martin Bramlett; and siblings, Runette Cronic, Lois Nell Sims and Dewel B. Bramlett.
Survivors include his wife, Gloria Melton Bramlett, Auburn; children and spouses, Ray and Lisa Bramlett, Auburn, Anne and Jimmy McDonald, Jefferson, Neal and Leslie Bramlett, Eric and Jennifer Bramlett, all of Auburn; brothers and sisters-in-law, Leon and Mary Bramlett, Raymond and Brenda Bramlett, all of Auburn; 13 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Saturday, December 24, from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with Chaplain Jason Webster officiating. Interment was in the Bethabra Baptist Church Cemetery with military honors.
Memorials may be made to The Alzheimer’s Association, P. O. Box 96011, Washington, D. C. 20070-6011.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, was in charge of arrangements, where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
Rayford Bramlett (12-21-16)
