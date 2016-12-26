WINDER - Franklin D. “Red” Harwell Jr., 92, passed away Sunday, December 25, 2016.
A native of Danielsville, he was the son of the late Franklin D. Harwell, Sr. and Ola Moore Harwell. Mr. “Red” married LaVerne Jones on December 13, 1944. He was the operator of Harwell Aero Service and the Winder Airport for 20 years. Mr. “Red” had been a resident of Barrow County for the past 51 years and was a member of Union Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, LaVerne J. Harwell; son and daughter-in-law, Douglas F. and Janie Harwell; daughter and son-in-law, Alice and Kerry Lipscomb, all of Winder; son and daughter-in-law, David and Diane Harwell, Williamson, Ga.; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Kathryn Henderson, Dalton, Ga. and Lillian Henderson, Cumming.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 27, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. David Cook officiating. Interment will be in the Ila City Cemetery in Ila, Ga. The family will receive friends, Tuesday from 12 noon until 2 p.m. prior to the services at the funeral home.
Flowers are welcomed or memorials may be made to The Union Baptist Church Building Fund, 527 Union Church Road, Winder, Georgia 30680.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements, where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
‘Red’ Harwell Jr. (12-25-16)
