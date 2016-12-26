Jeffery Roberts (12-25-16)

Jeffery Alan Roberts, 57, died Sunday, December 25, 2016.
A native of Barrow County, Mr. Roberts was the son of the late L.V. and Carolyn Helton Roberts. He worked for Johns Manville as a supervisor.
Survivors include his wife, Judy Jones Roberts; children, Jacob, Christopher and Shannen Roberts; and brothers, Wayne, David and Timothy Roberts.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 28, at 11 a.m. at Smith Memory Chapel. Burial will be at Barrow Memorial Gardens. Darrell Ingram will speak. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 27, at the funeral home.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
