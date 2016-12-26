‘Joey’ Bagwell (12-21-16)

Joseph Tyler “Joey” Bagwell, 28, passed away suddenly on December 21, 2016.
Born in Royston, he was the son of David L. and JoAnn Price Bagwell of Elberton. Joey was a 2006 honors graduate of Elbert County High School.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his son, Isaac Lee Bagwell; brothers, David “Brandon” Bagwell and Christopher Lynn Bagwell; grandparents, Carolyn Bagwell, Danielsville; and the late Milton Bagwell and the late Joel and Palina Price.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 27, at 2 p.m. at Lord & Stephens Danielsville Chapel. Interment will follow at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, December 26.
Lord & Stephens Danielsville was in charge of arrangements.
