‘Joey’ Bagwell (12-21-16)

(12-21-16)

Monday, December 26. 2016
Joseph Tyler “Joey” Bagwell, 28, passed away suddenly on December 21, 2016.

Born in Royston, he was the son of David L. and JoAnn Price Bagwell of Elberton. Joey was a 2006 honors graduate of Elbert County High School.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his son, Isaac Lee Bagwell; brothers, David “Brandon” Bagwell and Christopher Lynn Bagwell; grandparents, Carolyn Bagwell, Danielsville; and the late Milton Bagwell and the late Joel and Palina Price.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 27, at 2 p.m. at Lord & Stephens Danielsville Chapel. Interment will follow at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, December 26.


Lord & Stephens Danielsville was in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Old Website

