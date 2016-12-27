BOC approves 2017 budget

Madison County commissioners gave the thumbs up Dec. 19 to the 2017 county budget, which includes a roughly $1.2 million shortfall between projected revenues and expenditures.
The budget includes $13,784,651 in projected revenues and $14,884,331 in anticipated expenses.
“It will be a tight budget,” said outgoing BOC chairman Anthony Dove, who said he was encouraged to see sales tax collections up over the past year. He also said car tax revenues have dropped. He said he anticipates that the county will see an increase next year in Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant (LMIG) funds from the state in 2017. And he said he expects property values to be up in 2017, which could lead to more tax revenues.
Dove said the county has approximately $2 million in reserve funds. That’s down from approximately $5 million several years ago.
The board met numerous times this year, aiming to trim the budget, but there were no magic fixes to cover the estimated $1.2 million shortfall. The board has repeatedly opted not to raise property taxes. In fact, up until this year, the group rolled back the tax rate to offset any property value gains that could have increased revenues.
Commissioners voted 4-1 to approve the budget, with John Pethel providing the lone “No.” He has been the only “No” vote for several years in a row.
“There were some things added to the budget that were necessary and several things that could have been adjusted to not leave us with a million dollar shortfall,” said Pethel. “I can’t vote for a budget like this.”
In other matters Monday, the board voted unanimously to reject an application for a beer and wine license for Kwik Chek on Hwy. 29 in Hull. The former owner of the business is no longer eligible for a license due to legal troubles. And the board says paperwork establishing new ownership raises serious questions. The board wants to make sure the new owner is not just a stand-in for the old owner. No one from the business was on hand Monday, an absence that irritated board members. The store will no longer be able to sale alcohol after the new year.
In a separate matter, Larry Cox of the Rotary Club of Madison County reported that the food bank toy drive included toys for 292 children in 133 families. New commissioner Lee Allen said he was on hand at the food bank when several families came by for toys and that he observed heartfelt tears of appreciation.
