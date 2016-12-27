Reckless conduct reported; shots fired on Horace Reed Road

Reckless conduct was reported on Horace Reed Road recently.
Officer Brian Drake was dispatched to the scene regarding a disorderly person and shots being fired.
Drake spoke with the complainant, a woman who said her neighbor and tenant had been close to her residence, yelling at his child and had fired three rounds from a gun.
She said the child had come to her home to deliver the rent money and while doing so, the girl’s father came through the woods yelling for her and shooting a shotgun.
She said she called 9-1-1 because she was concerned for all the children in the man’s home.
Drake went to the offender’s home and asked him if he had fired shots from a gun. He admitted that he had. He said he fired twice from a shotgun because he was trying to signal for his daughter to come home. He said she had been gone for over an hour so he shot the rounds to get her attention.
Drake then spoke with two of the man’s daughters. Both of them said that their dad fired three rounds from the gun and he was on the landlady’s property when he fired two of them. One girl stated that she was delivering the rent when her dad came through the woods yelling at her and calling her “stupid” and an “idiot.” She also told Drake that this isn`t the first time her dad has done things like this. She said that when he gets mad at her and her sister he will take their clothes from them, and had also denied them food in the past. Drake told them DFCS would be contacted on their behalf.
While Drake was talking to the girls, another officer was outside with the father trying to find out exactly where he was when he fired the shots, but was unable to.
Before leaving, Drake told the man he needed to be the one to deliver the rent from now and not to send his child through the woods at night. He was also told DFCS would be contacting him.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office last week included:
•Deputy Joshua Smith was dispatched to meet with a man on Rogers Mill Road who said he has started seeing people and spirits in his house and that the home has become “full of evil spirits.” He allegedly said that the “people and spirits” were trying to kill him” and he wanted to go get help. He was transported to an Athens hospital for evaluation.
•Drugs were reported at the middle school last week Resource Officer Brandon Moss met with an assistant principal who told him he had received a report of a student with a bag of pills. The administrator said he had asked the student about the pills and the student pulled a bag out of his sock and handed it to him. The student also reportedly stated another student wanted to buy them and that’s why he brought them to school. He said the other student had promised to give him $20 for the pills.
The 16 pills were inside a clear plastic baggy and Moss noted that they were believed to be Vyvanse, a Schedule II narcotic. The boy also reportedly confirmed that was what they were. He was taken to the jail for processing and then released to his guardian.
•School resource officer Mark Jerome met with other school officials and DFCS workers at a home on Lakeview Drive about a juvenile male living in the home. A man told them that he is afraid his wife could be harmed by the boy, who is their grandson.
He said the boy will not listen to them and that it had gotten so bad that they lock their bedroom door at night to keep him from harming them.
The boy was taken to an Athens hospital for evaluation, but Juvenile Justice reportedly advised deputies that the boy did not have enough “points” against him to detain him.
•Possible arson was reported on Paoli Road last week. A woman there told responding officers that she and her boyfriend got into an argument the night before about him staying at her home.
She said he made the comment that “this place will burn down before I leave.” She said she last saw him around 11 a.m. that day.
The homeowner said he had last seen the suspect walking down the road shortly after the fire inside the home, which was estimated at about $5,000 in damages.
There was extensive fire damage in the kitchen floor in front of the fireplace, where it appeared a piece of wood had burned through the floor, officers noted. It also appeared that when the wood burned through the floor, it hit a PVC water line and melted it, causing water damage inside the residence, leaking through the kitchen and back to a bedroom down the hallway inside the residence.
•A woman on Hwy. 72 West told Deputy Kyle Thomas that a man had verbally threatened her. She said she and another woman were at the Quick Pick to meet someone known as “Sponk,” to get a cellphone and $15.
She said when they met with the man, they began to argue and the man allegedly said “I shoot b*%#^$ like you” and went to the trunk of his car, allegedly to get a gun.
Thomas then spoke with “Sponk” who denied the threats or that he was going after a gun. However, officers found he had an outstanding warrant out of Jackson County for failure to appear and he was taken into custody on that offense.
No charges were pursued on the threats due to conflicting stories given by both parties, Thomas noted.
•Deputy Kyle Thomas was dispatched to Farm Road last week regarding a woman who said her nephew had pushed her down and verbally abused her over some car keys.
She said he had wrecked her car the night before and she wanted her keys back. She said when she went to the door of his room, he refused to give her the keys and was on the phone. She said she asked for the keys again and he pushed her down, causing her to fall and hit a couch. Thomas noted there was a knot on her right arm. She also said he called her a “b*^$%” multiple times.
The nephew had left walking headed toward Hwy. 72, the woman noted. Officers were unable to locate him, but a warrant for simple battery family violence was to be taken out for his arrest.
Reckless conduct reported; shots fired on Horace Reed Road
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry