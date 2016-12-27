Dean Brown (12-27-16)

Tuesday, December 27. 2016
Gillsville - Dean Michael Brown, 66, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2016.

Mr. Brown was the son of the late Tom S. and Nellie Mae McCoy Brown. He was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, was over brotherhood, and was a faithful choir member.

Survivors include his wife, Donna Buffington Brown, Gillsville; son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Brandi Brown, Gillsville; daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Milton Jackson, Gillsville; brother, Tommy Brown, Commerce; five sisters, Rachel Burtchaell, Gillsville, Mary Sue Rylee, Maysville, Jane Brown, Gillsville, Mittie Morris, Gillsville, and Daisy Nell Jones, Gillsville; five grandchildren, Morgan Jackson, Jeff Jackson, Darin Jackson, Hogan Brown, and Laken Brown; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, December 29, at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church with the Revs. James Duncan, Mike Brown, and Wesley Jones officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with the Rev. Kevin Harrison officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 28, at the funeral home.

Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to Mt. Carmel Youth Group.

Online condolences may be made at iviefuneralhomecommerce.com

Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of the arrangements.
Old Website

