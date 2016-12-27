Man arrested after robbing Braselton resident at gunpoint

A 25-year-old man is in custody after robbing an elderly person at gunpoint.
Brandon James Allison, the suspect in the incident, has been arrested for burglary, armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, elder abuse and entering auto.
Officers with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Thompson Mill Road, Braselton, location, earlier today on reports of an armed robbery.
Allison reportedly entered a residence and confronted the elderly resident with a handgun, according to HCSO deputy Stephen Wilbanks.
“After demanding and receiving the victim’s purse, the suspect fled into nearby woods” said Wilbanks.
Officers searched the area with a K9 unit and later found Allison.
“The investigation also revealed that he had illegally entered multiple vehicles at nearby residences,” said Wilbanks.
Other entering auto cases have been reported in the area. The HCSO and Braselton Police Department continuing to investigate the incident.
Allison may face additional charges. He has outstanding warrants in Hall, White and Jackson counties.
