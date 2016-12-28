Chamber hears about the difference mentors make in the lives of children

The Madison County Mentor Program hosted December’s Chamber of Commerce Coffee Hour at the Jackson EMC meeting room Dec 15.
Mentor program director Shirley Aaron honored all mentors, past and present, and gave special recognition to six mentors (of the original 18) who have been with the program since it was piloted at Madison County Middle School in 1998. Those honored were Beth Coker, Gerald Coutant, Nancy Bridges, Joyce Duncan and Melanie Berryman.
Attendees also heard from three mentors and school advisors.
Middle school counselor Teddi Graycheck said she has been a mentor and mentor coordinator since 2012 and is currently doing research on the mentoring as part of a graduate program.
Graycheck said mentoring has been shown to be one of the best ways to improve the graduation rate and keep students interested and excited.
“Sometimes kids act out at school because nobody pays attention to them at home,” she said. “What I’ve learned is that what children need most from us is our time.”
Hull-Sanford Elementary school counselor Tara Thomas said that some children are literally “in crisis all the time.”
“So many kids are living in such situations that they just need to know someone cares about them,” she said. “I see them really light up when their mentors come to see them, no matter how rough around the edges they may seem.” She mentors just simply need to be a friend to spend an hour so during school hours to read to their mentees or eat lunch with them.
“I agree that they just need someone to spend some time,” Thomas said. “Everybody has something to offer a child.”
Comer Elementary counselor Lynn Joiner told attendees that Comer kids need their time.
“The first and most important thing is to just be a friend,” he said. “Students ask for their mentors when they don’t come. You have a great impact on their lives.”
He said he has seen kids change for the better having a mentor in their lives.
“Look at it this way, you may be the only positive thing, besides school personnel, in their lives,” he said.
Joiner said the school system is particularly in need of male mentors.
“There are two males in my school of 500 children,” Joiner said. “You can be a great stability in their lives.”
Joiner shared that he has a student calls him “daddy” and wants to go home with him. He said that he wouldn’t call any of the children in need of mentors “difficult” cases, he would merely call them “interesting.”
“I’ll tell you this, I have never seen a mentor leave our school with a frown on their face,” he said. He said sometimes mentors will tell him that their mentee has told them some of the bad things in their lives and Joiner said he is always able to tell the mentor what their mentee thinks of them and how much their visits mean.
Aaron told the crowd that becoming a mentor is simple: fill out an application, undergo a background check and a short training session and then meet with a school counselor who will pair you with a child.
“You are there just to be a friend,” she said. She recounted how a young girl in the original mentor program improved so much by spending two hours a month with her mentor that they took her to mentor recruitment events to show what a difference a mentor could make.
“These children desperately need someone just to listen and to care for them,” she said.
There are currently 216 mentors but there are 2,000 children on the waiting list for a mentor.
Mentor and chamber president Marvin White said Madison County’s graduation rate now stands at 90.9 percent, in part due to the mentoring program.
For more information on the mentor program, contact Aaron at 706-338-3689 or email mcmentor@madison.k12.ga.us.
