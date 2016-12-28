An expansion to Mallard’s Landing subdivision got the initial O.K. last week.
The Jefferson-Talmo Planning Commission approved the 275-lot addition to the Jefferson subdivision at its Dec. 20 meeting. A second public hearing will be held on the item at the Jefferson City Council’s Jan. 9 work session.
Developers are requesting a zoning change, improvement standards variance and preliminary plat for Phase 2 of the Mallard’s Landing subdivision, which would bring the community to a total of 400 lots.
The items were unanimously approved after being tabled a month while the planning department got more information on the subdivision’s Homeowner’s Association.
See the full story in the Dec. 28 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Planners OK subdivision expansion
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry