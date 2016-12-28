Planners OK subdivision expansion

Wednesday, December 28. 2016
An expansion to Mallard’s Landing subdivision got the initial O.K. last week.

The Jefferson-Talmo Planning Commission approved the 275-lot addition to the Jefferson subdivision at its Dec. 20 meeting. A second public hearing will be held on the item at the Jefferson City Council’s Jan. 9 work session.

Developers are requesting a zoning change, improvement standards variance and preliminary plat for Phase 2 of the Mallard’s Landing subdivision, which would bring the community to a total of 400 lots.

The items were unanimously approved after being tabled a month while the planning department got more information on the subdivision’s Homeowner’s Association.

See the full story in the Dec. 28 issue of The Jackson Herald.
