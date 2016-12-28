A former South Jackson church was recently vandalized.
Officers with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Crooked Creek Road, Jefferson, location last week in reference to vandalism to a place of worship, criminal damage to property and burglary.
The former site of Southside Church was damaged. Ceiling tiles were broken, shelves were ripped from the walls, a bag of potting soil was flung throughout one room and 10 doors were broken at the door jams.
A man noticed the damage when he went to the playground with his grandchildren. He saw a group of teenagers near the scene and, when they saw him, one replied, “Oh, we need to get out of here.”
The man then noticed sod had been cut up behind the building and a fire extinguisher was found outside. Near the extinguisher, officers found a door that was broken into.
See the full story in the Dec. 28 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Vacant church vandalized
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry