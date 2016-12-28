WRESTLING: Dragons to be put to the test at Louisiana tourney

Jefferson will be exposed to more out-of-state action this week in a long trek across the southeast.
The Dragons are set to wrestle in the Deep South Bayou Duals in Baton Rouge, La. Thursday and Friday (Dec. 29-30). The tournament field will feature teams from the southeast but also places like Oklahoma, a traditional stronghold for high school wrestling.
“I know we’re going to get some great matches,” Jefferson coach Doug Thurmond said. “We just want to make sure we go get what we need to get which is very good competition and to get back safe, to get back with everybody healthy.”
Jefferson won this event last year.
The 32-team field will feature Oklahoma stalwarts as Westmore, Ft. Gibbs and Altus and perennial Louisiana power Brother Martin, which Jefferson defeated for last year’s title.
The tournament will include strong Florida programs like Arnold and Ft. Walton, and Arlington, a quality program out of Tennessee.
“There are some wonderful teams that are going to be there,” Thurmond said.
The Dragons are coming off an out-of-state victory at the Dec. 22-23 Pigeon Forge Duals, reeling off seven wins to secure that title. Jefferson beat Abingdon (Va.) 43-30, Gibbs (Tenn.) 69-9, Pigeon Forge (Tenn.) 59-18, Trion (Ga.) 44-24, Pierce County (Ga.) 71-6, Heritage (Tenn.) 44-30 and Wilson-Central (Tenn.) 54-28.
“Every team had some really, really good wrestlers,” Thurmond said.
Ian Statia (126), Cole Potts (138) and Caleb Little (182) all went undefeated.
“A lot of guys wrestled,” Thurmond said. “A lot of guys did a good job … We took a lot of guys with us.”
Thurmond said he enjoys the opportunities dual tournaments provide in getting more wrestlers onto the mat as compared to a traditional tournament.
“Duals to me are a whole lot more fun than a traditional tournament, that being because you can use more kids once you get the score where it’s in-hand,” Thurmond said.
