GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Jefferson girls ready for South Carolina trip

For the third consecutive year, the Jefferson girls’ basketball team has made Charleston, S.C. its holiday travel destination.
The Lady Dragons (8-3) start play tonight (Wednesday, Dec. 28) in the Carolina Invitational against Wando (S.C.).
“I like the idea of kind of getting them out of their bubble a little bit and getting them outside their box and letting them get away,” coach Jason Gibson said. “I think it helps team chemistry, and I like playing the competition.”
The tournament runs through Dec. 30.
The Carolina Invitational is a large-scale event comprising multiple eight-team brackets. Jefferson is slated for one of the “A-level” brackets with Carrollton being the only other Georgia team in that grouping with the Lady Dragons.
Jefferson carries a three-game winning streak into the tournament, most recently beating North Hall 68-61 last Tuesday (Dec. 20) in overtime. The Lady Dragons outscored the Lady Trojans 13-6 in the extra period to earn a non-region win.
Jazmin Allen finished with 21 points and 13 boards and took over the game offensively late.
“Jaz in the fourth quarter and overtime played outstanding,” Gibson said. “There wasn’t anybody who could guard her.”
Lauren Wagner added 17 points, and Hope Forrester finished with eight.
Jefferson trailed 15-12 in a low-scoring first half as the Lady Dragons struggled shooting from the outside and North Hall successfully kept them out of the paint.
In the second half, Jefferson’s full-court pressure improved, led by Akera Benton, who set the tone defensively at the point of the Lady Dragon press.
“She was really active, and she got her hands on a lot of passes,” Gibson said. “She did a really good job of helping us create the tempo that we wanted.”
Jefferson led 33-31 after three quarters but failed to close the game out at the free throw line late in regulation, and North Hall hit a 3-pointer with 2.7 seconds remaining to force overtime.
But the Lady Dragons took control of the game in overtime by creating turnovers and converting free throws.
Jefferson was once again shorthanded, missing Abbie Franklin (ankle) and McKenzie Ulmer (illness).
Franklin has been sidelined since Dec. 9 when she twisted her ankle against Apalachee.
Gibson said in an interview last week that the team hopes to have Franklin back for the Carolina Invitational this week.
