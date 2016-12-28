BOYS' BASKETBALL: Dragon rally against North Hall falls short

The Jefferson boys’ basketball team fought back from double-digit deficits against North Hall last but was unable to pull off the rally.
The Dragons (2-8) fell to the Trojans 52-45 on the road Dec. 20 in non-region action.
“We’ve got so many young kids playing we’re having a hard time learning how to finish games,” coach Bolling DuBose said. “But that kind of goes with the territory with young kids.”
Jefferson, which played Johns Creek Tuesday (Dec. 27) in the first round of Commerce’s holiday tournament, will continue holiday tournament play this week with games today (Dec. 28) and Thursday (Dec. 29) in the final two rounds.
Against North Hall, Jefferson trailed 20-9 in the second quarter before rallying to within a point of the Trojans with a 10-0 run late in the first half. But the Dragons committed two turnovers in the last 30 seconds of the half, leading to five North Hall points, and the Trojans led 25-19 at the half.
“I thought that hurt a little bit,” DuBose said.
The second half followed a similar script with Jefferson falling down by 15 before cutting the lead to five points late in the contest.
But Jefferson missed a chance to trim the lead further when it missed two wide-open layups down the stretch.
“Obviously, you can’t blame it on one thing, but I thought the two turnovers at the end of the first half and the two missed shots in the fourth quarter — that’s eight or nine points right there that we gave up,” DuBose said.
The coach remained positive after the loss, saying his team is playing “so much harder” than it was at the beginning of the season, and praising its improvement on defense and on the boards.
