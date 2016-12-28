The East Jackson boys’ basketball team has been a well-traveled bunch, and it’s all part of a culture change first-year coach David Akin is trying to bring about.
The Eagles (1-10) will venture south to Marianna, Fla. – located along the Florida panhandle – for the Marianna High School Invitational where they’ll face East Gadsden (Fla.) on Thursday and tournament host Marianna (Fla.) on Friday.
Under Akin, East Jackson traveled to three different states for summer tournaments and has already played in multiple Atlanta tournaments this season.
“Our kids love to travel,” Akin said. “It’s why kids gravitate toward AAU because they don’t just play five minutes from their house. They get to go down to Atlanta. They get to go to another state.”
But coach said this is very much part of the building process, too. Akin wants to pit his team against higher-level competition, which often requires travel.
“We are never going to have a schedule where we’re playing all of our games within five minutes,” he said. “It may be easier, but we’re certainly not interested in what’s easy. We’re interested in what’s best.”
Venturing out-of-town is also a way for players to get discovered, Akin said. He pointed to last week’s exposure event at Lovett, which was attended by college coaches. Akin added that a player’s game film in an event like that will carry more weight with a college coach than film against poor competition.
“If you score 20 points against some team that’s not very good, no college coach wants to see that,” he said. “So we have to go down and play tough teams.”
Akin understands that this means more travel for parents and fans, but said it benefits the players in the long run.
“We’re doing this for their sake,” he said. “That just kind of comes with the territory.”
Akin remains steadfast in his scheduling philosophy.
“I can tell anybody, if y’all don’t like it, y’all can move — move down the street to some other schools that only play within 10 minutes and let me know how your college basketball plans work out,” he said.
EAGLES STRUGGLE AT LOVETT
East Jackson dropped two games at last week’s tournament at Lovett, falling to Marist 62-55 on Dec. 20 and to Lovett 70-53 on Dec. 21.
Against Marist, the Eagles were down four starters for the first quarter and fell behind 20-4. The team was shorthanded because one starter quit the program, while three more were benched for the opening quarter after missing a practice.
East Jackson outscored the War Eagles over the final three periods but could not make up for the large first-quarter deficit.
“I told them hopefully it’s a lesson learned, this doesn’t ever happen again,” Akin said. “When we have practice, you’ve got to be at practice.”
Kobe Haley led East Jackson with 22 points.
Against Lovett, recurring defensive problems contributed to the 17-point loss.
Akin said his players continue to struggle with guarding their own man while also handling screens, which Lovett took advantage of.
“Our guys are still struggling with worrying about their man and being in good help side defense, knowing when their man is screening,” Akin said.
The coach added that he’s still trying to instill those fundamentals.
Jace Bonds led the Eagles with 22 points, most of which came in the second half. Haley was held scoreless in the first half.
“We’re not going to win many games if he doesn’t score any points,” Akin said.
Akin said his team must play teams like Lovett to simply help it improve because it can’t simulate that kind of competition in practice. The Eagles’ second unit is made up of eighth and ninth graders, according to the coach.
“Our first five are not pushed in practice enough to where they’re ready for a team like Lovett,” Akin said. “(It’s) even more reason to play a harder schedule because they don’t get enough competition in practice.”
At the same time, Akin expresses optimism with the region schedule nearing.
“We knew it was going to be a process,” he said. “We’re certainly not discouraged. We’ve actually been playing better the past four or five games. We just haven’t put a whole game together really.”
