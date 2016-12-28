BOYS' BASKETBALL: Leopards roll past Trojans, 66-55

Darius Bonds scored 12 points in the first quarter against the North Hall Trojans last Thursday.
That scoring explosion helped catapult the Banks County Leopards to a 22-8 lead, a lead the team never relinquished en route to a 66-55 win.
Bonds finished with 16 points.
“Darius Bonds played the quarter of his life,” head coach Mike Cleveland said. “I thought he really showed some spark for us.”
Kahmal Wiley led the scoring for the Leopards (7-4, 1-0 Region 8-AA) with 17 points. He scored 13 in the first half. Gabe Martin contributed with 11 points.
Cleveland said the team did a good job moving the ball.
“I thought everybody played well,” he said. “I was really pleased with the team effort. We’re moving the ball. It does find its way back to Kahmal quite often, and it should. He’s our best player. I’m really pleased with this win and with this team. We’ve come a long way from where we started. We’re a totally different team right now.”
If there was a downside in a win, Grant Rylee left the game with an apparent arm injury. He had six points and five rebounds when the injury occurred.
“We don’t need to lose anybody right now,” Cleveland said. “The thing is he’s an athlete. He’s very coachable. He’s a ‘yes sir, no sir’ kind of guy; does anything you ask him to do, from the dirty work to whatever you need. It’s always tough to lose a kid like that. We pray he’s going to have a quick recovery.”
The Leopards played what Cleveland called “odd” lineups against the Trojans. The reason — they had to go man-to-man on the defensive side, which is something the Leopards seldom do. But the Leopards’ bigger post players helped offensively.
“It was good for them to get out there and do that,” Cleveland said. “I thought everybody played hard. That’s a great win for our program. North Hall is a very good team, very-well-coached team, so that’s a good win.”
This is the second win over the Trojans this season. The first came on Nov. 15, a 51-45 victory to open the season.
The Leopards are also on a four-game winning streak as they head to Florida this week.
“I think we’re going to see good competition,” Cleveland said. “The guy running the thing, I told him, ‘We’d like to see some tough competition.’ I think competition makes you better.
“I think we’ll see some athletic teams, which we’re going to see in the region. We’re going to play these games just like we prepared for this game. We’re going there to win.”
Cleveland said it will be a “fun” trip for the team, but it’s a “business” trip at the same time.
“We’re going to go down there and try to get two wins,” he said. “Keep momentum building, because when we come back it’s all region from that point going forward. I really like where we’re at right now and hope we can go down there and continue the little momentum we have right now."
After the big first quarter by Bonds, Wiley dumped seven points on the Trojans and Martin hit two 3-pointers which helped elevate the Leopards to a 37-21 lead at halftime.
The Leopards built the lead to 21 points, 43-22, in third quarter but a 9-0 Trojans’ run helped cut the deficit back to 43-31. But two 3-pointers and two free throws sparked an 8-4 quarter-ending run, and the Leopards led 51-35 going into the final quarter.
Seven Leopards scored in the fourth quarter. The slimmest the lead fell to was 61-52.
Cleveland said the bench players are giving “good” minutes, which gives the starters rest for the stretch run during a game.
“That’s been good these last couple of games, where we can rest guys and have those five fresh for the stretch run,” Cleveland added.
The Leopards also beat Apalachee last week.
“Both games, both teams made a little run, but we sealed the deal late,” Cleveland said.
BOYS' BASKETBALL: Leopards roll past Trojans, 66-55
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry