Vinnie Joe Brown (12-18-16)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Wednesday, December 28. 2016
HOMER - Vinnie Jo Brown, 71, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2016.

Mrs. Brown was the daughter of the late Robert and Eula Duffel Smith. She was a homemaker, a member of Madison Street Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Linda Miller and Eula Mae Smith; and two great-grandchildren, Logan and Landon Pethel.

Survivors include her husband, Stanley Brown, Homer; two sons, Tony Smallwood, Homer, and Tommy Smallwood, Gillsville; two step-sons, Joey Brown, Las Vegas, and Shane Brown, Colbert; two step-daughters, Michelle Hughes, Newnan, and Cindy Chapman, Good Hope; brother, Robert “Runt” Smith, Commerce; two sisters, Peggy Minish and Ruth Dills, both of Commerce; and five grandchildren, Tiffany Pethel, Brandon Smallwood, Tyler Smallwood, Eli Smallwood and Tori Smallwood.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, December 30, at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Larry Montgomery officiating. Burial will follow in Grey Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 29, at the funeral home.

Flowers are accepted or you can make donations to Madison Street Baptist Church.

Online condolences may be made at iviefuneralhomecommerce.com

Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of the arrangements.
Old Website

