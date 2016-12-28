Thomas Delinski Sr. (12-26-16)

Wednesday, December 28. 2016
Thomas J. Delinski Sr., 75, passed away on December 26, 2016, surrounded by family in his home in Bethlehem, Ga.

He was born on February 20, 1941, in Baltimore, Md., the son of Edward and Clara Delinski.

Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Lois; son and daughter-in-law, Thomas Jr. and Charlene; daughter and son-in-law, Kristi and Chip Bradley; grandchildren, Savannah, Heather, Emily, Sean, Melissa, and Emma; and by brother and sister-in-law, James and Joyce Delinski.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
