Panther wrestlers win at Reindeer Duals

The Jackson County wrestling team picked up its third dual tournament title this season, going unbeaten to win the Dec. 21 Reindeer Duals at Marist.
The Panthers beat Pike County (80-0), North Hall (40-27), Rockmart (56-16), Marist (62-15) and Westminster (52-17).
“We had a really good day,” coach Jason Powers said.
The victory over area foe North Hall was Jackson County’s second victory this year over the Trojans.
Powers said his team “had a little bit of a lull” in its match against North Hall but some individuals responded with some big wins.
Freshman Devonte Stephens (220) wrestled through an injury to pick up a big win. Jordan Williams (152) and Anthony Wingfield (170) delivered wins late in the match to secure the victory.
“We haven’t been in a whole lot of close matches this year, so being in that close match and seeing us come together as a team and battle through when we needed to was excellent,” Powers said.
Chandler Saine (138) “had another fantastic day,” according to Powers, knocking off a state placer from Marist via major decision.
“He’s having a fantastic season,” Powers said. “He’s wrestling with the correct mindset. He’s going out with a mindset of dominating, not just winning.”
Jackson County’s five victories in the tournament upped its dual record to 22-1.
“I’m really pleased,” Powers said. “Everything is starting to come together.”
He added that the lineup is not quite at full strength but hopes that rounds into form for this week as the team competes at Clark Central Thursday for the Gladiator Duals.
“I’m interested to see what we can put on the mat right there,” Powers said.
