Developers have withdrawn an application to annex a future warehouse into the Town of Braselton. But a letter to the town indicates they may resubmit a request in the future.
“There has unfortunately been some confusion and loss of clarity as to what my clients were seeking with the town,” said Michael McGarity, an attorney representing CHI/Acquisitions LLC. “By withdrawing their original application, we can then resubmit the application at a later date with more specificity and clarity.”
The group planned to develop a 483,000 sq. ft. speculative warehouse building on Hwy. 124 near Davis Street and Henry Braselton Drive.
The project has faced some pushback from local residents, leading to two deferrals already.
See the full story in the Dec. 29 issue of The Braselton News.
Warehouse request withdrawn
