Warehouse request withdrawn

Posted by
BraseltonNewsTODAY
Wednesday, December 28. 2016
Developers have withdrawn an application to annex a future warehouse into the Town of Braselton. But a letter to the town indicates they may resubmit a request in the future.

“There has unfortunately been some confusion and loss of clarity as to what my clients were seeking with the town,” said Michael McGarity, an attorney representing CHI/Acquisitions LLC. “By withdrawing their original application, we can then resubmit the application at a later date with more specificity and clarity.”

The group planned to develop a 483,000 sq. ft. speculative warehouse building on Hwy. 124 near Davis Street and Henry Braselton Drive.

The project has faced some pushback from local residents, leading to two deferrals already.

See the full story in the Dec. 29 issue of The Braselton News.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.