Dec. 28 issue is final issue of The Commerce News

By Mike and Scott Buffington
Publishers, MainStreet Newspapers
This Dec. 28 issue of The Commerce News marks the last edition of the newspaper as an independent publication. Beginning next week, news from the Commerce area will be incorporated into The Jackson Herald as the two newspapers merge.
While this move makes sense from a business point of view, it was emotionally a very difficult decision to make.
Our relationship with The Commerce News goes back to 1965 when our parents purchased The Jackson Herald. At that time, the two newspapers were competitors in the Jackson County market. When The News beat us on a story or had a better photo from Friday night’s football game, it always pushed us to try harder in The Herald.
In the 1960s and 1970s, Commerce was the major retail shopping area for much of Jackson and surrounding counties. The Jackson Herald had always been more focused on the Jefferson area than Commerce, but our father decided that it would be good business to expand more into Commerce and the east side of Jackson County.
Over the next 20 years, we pursued an aggressive growth strategy in the area, ramping up news coverage and adding new readers along the way.
By the mid-1980s, The Herald was the largest paper in the Commerce and East Jackson area.
In 1987, we purchased The Commerce News from Charles “Buzzie” Hardy. Hardy said later that he decided to sell The Commerce News because Walmart had announced it was coming into Commerce and that he figured that store would put a lot of smaller local merchants out of business, merchants who were his core advertisers. In addition, he said with The Herald being the largest paper in the area, he didn’t think he stood much of a chance in getting advertising from Walmart itself.
When we purchased The Commerce News, we pulled back on Commerce coverage in The Jackson Herald, refocusing The Herald as a central and west Jackson newspaper with The News focused on East Jackson.
That worked pretty well for many years, but over the last decade several things changed.
The largest change has been a shift in local economics. The rise of chain stores and the development of large retail centers such as the Mall of Georgia squeezed out many of the local businesses which once made Commerce a major retail store center. And more recently, the growth in online businesses has further pressured traditional mom-and-pop businesses that have been the backbone of local newspaper advertisers.
In addition, a decade ago we added a third newspaper to Jackson County with the birth of The Braselton News in the fast growing west side of the county. Having three newspapers serving one county, even one as large as Jackson County, just isn’t tenable in today’s economic environment.
What ultimately triggered our decision to merge The Commerce News into The Jackson Herald now, however, was the impending retirement of longtime editor Mark Beardsley. Beardsley has served as editor of The News for over 40 years and in many ways, has become the soul of the newspaper. When he announced his retirement plans to us in November, we had a difficult time seeing The News continuing to be successful without him.
So beginning next week, news from Commerce will appear in The Jackson Herald, along with all the other news from Jackson County. Covering the Commerce area for The Herald will be Commerce native Alex Pace and our newest reporter, Ron Bridgeman. Alex is the editor of The Braselton News and lives in Commerce while Ron is an experienced newspaper editor who now lives in Jefferson.
Subscribers to The Commerce News will automatically become subscribers of The Jackson Herald when the papers merge Jan. 4. Those who currently subscribe to both newspapers will have their subscriptions extended.
For the full story, including a history of The Commerce News, see the Dec. 28 issue of The Commerce News.
