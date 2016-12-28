The Nicholson Water Authority unanimously approved its 2017 budget at last Tuesday’s meeting.
The budget is set at $525,000.
Expenses includes $130,000 in salaries, $125,000 in depreciation and $81,000 going towards two Georgia Environmental Finance Authority loans. Part of the water income includes a $1 base rate increase, which was also approved by the authority. The new rates begin Jan. 1.
The base rate for both residential and commercial accounts will be $13 for the first 1,000 gallons.
Residential Rates
•$6.25 per 1,000 gallons from 1,001 gallons to 6,000 gallons
•$6.75 per 1,000 gallons from 6,001 gallons to 10,000 gallons
•$8.25 per 1,000 gallons from 10,001 gallons and up
Commercial Rate
•$5.25 per 1,000 gallons
Water rates going up in Nicholson
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry