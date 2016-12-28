Water rates going up in Nicholson

Posted by
CommerceNewsTODAY
Wednesday, December 28. 2016
The Nicholson Water Authority unanimously approved its 2017 budget at last Tuesday’s meeting.

The budget is set at $525,000.

Expenses includes $130,000 in salaries, $125,000 in depreciation and $81,000 going towards two Georgia Environmental Finance Authority loans. Part of the water income includes a $1 base rate increase, which was also approved by the authority. The new rates begin Jan. 1.

The base rate for both residential and commercial accounts will be $13 for the first 1,000 gallons.

Residential Rates
•$6.25 per 1,000 gallons from 1,001 gallons to 6,000 gallons

•$6.75 per 1,000 gallons from 6,001 gallons to 10,000 gallons

•$8.25 per 1,000 gallons from 10,001 gallons and up

Commercial Rate

•$5.25 per 1,000 gallons
Old Website

