A storm roared through Jackson County early Thursday morning, causing downed trees, power outages and some trees on houses.
In Jefferson, emergency responders and power crews started work early and were still working about 9:30 a.m. Officials said they expected to be clearing power lines and trees for hours.
Highway 82 near Arcade was closed Thursday morning because of trees on power lines. More damage from downed trees and shingles blown off roofs were reported in Arcade and between there and Jefferson.
Approximately one mile of damage was reported, resulting in "severe" or "minor" damage to 25-30 residences.
No injuries have been reported.
Storm hits Jefferson
