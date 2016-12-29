Storm hits Jefferson

Posted by
JacksonHeraldTODAY
Thursday, December 29. 2016
Updated: 11 hours ago
A storm roared through Jackson County early Thursday morning, causing downed trees, power outages and some trees on houses.

In Jefferson, emergency responders and power crews started work early and were still working about 9:30 a.m. Officials said they expected to be clearing power lines and trees for hours.

Highway 82 near Arcade was closed Thursday morning because of trees on power lines. More damage from downed trees and shingles blown off roofs were reported in Arcade and between there and Jefferson.

Approximately one mile of damage was reported, resulting in "severe" or "minor" damage to 25-30 residences.

No injuries have been reported.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.