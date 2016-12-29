NICHOLSON - Jackie Archer, 77, died Wednesday, December 28, 2016, at her residence.
Mrs. Archer was born in Commerce, the daughter of the late J. Willy and Margaret Baxter Lord. She was a member of Center United Methodist Church and was retired from the United States Postal Service.
Survivors include her husband, Bobby Archer, Nicholson; son, Mickey Archer, Nicholson; sisters, Judy Simonton, Monroe, and Jenny Westmoreland, Nicholson; and a brother, Jimmy Lord, Nicholson.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Friday, December 30, at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Revs. Richard Cathey and Stephen Haskill officiating. Interment will follow in Howington Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday, December 29, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Jackie Archer (12-28-16)
