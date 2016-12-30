Bullet fired through apartment walls

Posted by
CommerceNewsTODAY
Friday, December 30. 2016
Officers of the Commerce Police Department investigated a case of reckless conduct at Heritage Crossing Apartments where a woman said she was wrapping Christmas presents in her living room at about 3:30 a.m. when she heard a loud noise.

She told the officer she found a bullet fragment lying on the living room floor and pointed to a hole in the wall. She told the officer she knocked on the door of the adjoining apartment and heard people yelling, but no one came to the door.

The officer spoke to a woman in the adjacent apartment who said her sister had fired the shot. She said she came into the living room and found her sister standing near a hole in the wall with the gun in her hands The woman said her sister was making threats to kill herself but left not long after the incident.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.