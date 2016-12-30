Officers of the Commerce Police Department investigated a case of reckless conduct at Heritage Crossing Apartments where a woman said she was wrapping Christmas presents in her living room at about 3:30 a.m. when she heard a loud noise.
She told the officer she found a bullet fragment lying on the living room floor and pointed to a hole in the wall. She told the officer she knocked on the door of the adjoining apartment and heard people yelling, but no one came to the door.
The officer spoke to a woman in the adjacent apartment who said her sister had fired the shot. She said she came into the living room and found her sister standing near a hole in the wall with the gun in her hands The woman said her sister was making threats to kill herself but left not long after the incident.
Bullet fired through apartment walls
