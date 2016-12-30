Local elected officials to be sworn in Jan. 2

Recently-elected Jackson County government officials will take their oaths of office at a county New Year’s program at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, at the Jackson County Courthouse.
Probate judge Sherry Moore will preside and will administer the oaths of office to those officials elected during 2016.
That will be the second county-sponsored New Year’s program of the day.
The 90th annual Jackson County New Year’s Program will be held at 9 a.m. at the Jackson County historic courthouse in downtown Jefferson.
This is the first time the event will be held in the historic courthouse since it has been renovated. The first New Year’s Day program was held in the historic courthouse in 1927, with judge W.W. Dickson presiding.
This year, pastor Cary Pittman of White Plains Baptist Church will be the keynote speaker. Clerk of court Camie Thomas will lead the opening prayer, and new magistrate judge Sherri Thurmond-Smith will introduce county officials and guests.
