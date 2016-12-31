Edda Foster (12-28-16)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Saturday, December 31. 2016
Edda Schulz Foster, 77, died Wednesday, December 28, 2016.

Mrs. Foster was the daughter of the late Conrad and Elizabeth Engel Schulz. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Charlsey Ann Standridge.

Survivors include her husband of 56 years. Eugene Foster; sons, Thomas A. and Timothy M. Foster; 12 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held Saturday December 31, at Midway UMC at 2 p.m. The Revs. Kaylen Short and David Moore will officiate.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.
Old Website

