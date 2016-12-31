Betty Sue Hamilton (12-29-16)

MAYSVILLE - Betty Sue Hollis Hamilton, 80, entered into rest Thursday, December 29, 2016.
Mrs. Hamilton was born in Jefferson, the daughter of the late L.J. and Annie Maude Crane Hollis. She was retired from the packaging industry and was a member of Mountain Creek Baptist Church. Mrs. Hamilton was preceded in death by sisters; Jean Evans, and Judy Owens; along with brothers, Hoyt Hollis and Stanley Hollis.
Survivors include her husband of 44 years, James Harvey Hamilton, Maysville; two daughters, Elaine Williams, Maysville, and Cathy Carroll, Talmo; step-daughter, Renee Weaver, Winder; son, Timmy Anglin, Maysville; three brothers, J.D. Hollis, Jefferson, Jimmy Hollis, Pendergrass, and Danny Hollis, Demorest; two sisters, Irene Funderburk, Commerce, and Debbie Poole, Gainesville; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 31, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Tim Strickland officiating with burial to follow in Evans Memory Gardens. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Steven Poole, Tony Hollis, David Hollis, Rex Evans, Shane Hollis, Todd Hollis, Ryan Hollis and Kyle Samples.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
