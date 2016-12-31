MURPHY, N.C. - Cecelia Dunahoo Kruggel, 66, died Saturday, December 31, 2016, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Cecelia was born in Atlanta on December 19, 1950, the daughter of Cecil and Dolores Dunahoo of Dacula, Ga. She attended Doraville Elementary School and Chamblee High School. She later graduated from Gwinnett-Hall Baptist College. Cecelia married Bruce Evan Shoemaker and reared their three sons, Matthew, Joshua and Benjamin in Dacula. After retirement and moving to Murphy, N.C., they were divorced. Cecelia later met and married the late Mark Arthur Kruggel. In addition to her husband, Cecelia was preceded in death by her eldest son, Matthew Merz Shoemaker.
Survivors in addition to her parents include grandsons, Noah and Gabriel Shoemaker, Dacula; her son Joshua and his wife Jessica; and grandchildren, Josie, Judd and Jett Shoemaker, Commerce; and son, Benjamin Shoemaker, Smyrna; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service will be held at 3 p.m., Monday, January 2, at Maysville Baptist Church with Dr. Shane Roberson officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 1 to 3 p.m. on Monday prior to the services.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Gideon’s International or the Bible League.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce. is in charge of arrangements.
Cecelia Kruggel (12-31-16)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry