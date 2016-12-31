Jeffrey Westmoreland (12-20-16)

Saturday, December 31. 2016
CLEVELAND, GA - Jeffrey Mason Westmoreland, 18 months, entered into rest Friday, December 30, 2016.

Jeffrey was born in Atlanta, the son of Jeffrey Britt Westmoreland and Brittani Holbrook Westmoreland of Cleveland.

Survivors include his half-sister, Ally Westmoreland; Jeffrey’s grandparents, Lois and Brian Gregg, Cleveland, Al and Anita Westmoreland, Jefferson, and Amanda Frye, Marble Hill; great-grandparents, Dave and Jenny Fortner, Cleveland, and Jim and Pat Gregg, Braselton; and numerous aunts and uncles.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 3, 2017, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Pastor Kevin Woody and the Rev. Dave Fortner officiating. Burial will follow in Woodbine Cemetery in Jefferson with David Gregg, Eric Gregg and Zach Gregg honored as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jeffrey’s memory to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, at giving@choa.org

Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Old Website

