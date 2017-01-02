DANIELSVILLE - Johnny Odell Christian, 71, passed away Sunday, January 1, 2017.
He was born on December 31, 1945, the son of the late Clarence and Ossie Christian. Johnny served his country in the United States Army and retired from Reliance Electric after 34 years. Johnny was preceded in death by two brothers.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda Weathersbee Christian; sons, Bryan (Leslie) Christian and Chad Christian; daughters, Melissa (Wayne) Burkhalter and Melanie Chandler; a brother, Joe B. Christian, several grandchildren, Kayla Burkhalter and her fiancé Kyle Smith, Kyle Thomas, Catelyn Thomas, Kelton Christian, Carlie Christian, Kaylee Christian, and Bradley Christian; and a four-legged son, “Scooter.”
The family wishes to express their gratitude for the sincere care and treatment provided by all of the nurses at Homestead Hospice, especially CNA Ted Nichols.
The funeral service will be held at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, on Tuesday, January 3, at 2 p.m.
Flowers are accepted, or the family requests donations be made to Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter, 1888 Colbert-Danielsville Rd., Danielsville, GA 30633.
The different families will be at their respected residence.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Johnny Christian (01-01-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry