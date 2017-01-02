Sammy Parton (01-01-17)

Sammy Ray Parton, 82, died Sunday January 1, 2017.
A native of Bryson City, N.C., Mr. Parton was the son of the late Ed and Stela Parton. He was preceded in death by his children, Kenny Richmond, Barbara DeHart, Linda DeHart, and Eddie Parton.
Survivors include children, Gene, Danny, and Don Richmond, Joe DeHart, Sammy Parton, and Diane Hogsed; brothers, Harold and Danny Parton; sisters, Louise Dyer, Elta Caulder, Dot Dyer, Peggy Houston, Jessie Brendle, and Brenda Stephens; 24 grandchildren; and a number of great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, January 4, at Smith Memory Chapel at 4 p.m. Burial will follow at Barrow Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Jeff Long will officiate.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
