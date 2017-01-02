‘Bob’ Witte (12-31-16)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Monday, January 2. 2017
WINDER - Robert “Bob” Clayton Witte, 77, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2016.

A native of Ottawa County, Okla., he retired with Temp. Glass doing manufacturing and served in the United States Army. Mr. Witte was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Henry Witte and Elma May Bell Witte.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara Jones Witte; sons, Robert C. Witte Jr., Bruce Witte, and David Witte; daughters, Brenda West and Rebecca Witte; brothers, Dave Witte, Charlie Dewayne Witte, Billy Witte, and Amos Witte; sisters, Marolyn Hendrix, and Wanda Riddle; and two grandchildren.

A memorial graveside service will be held on Tuesday, January 3, at Barrow Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Mike Vernatt officiating. Inurnment will follow the service.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.