WINDER - Robert “Bob” Clayton Witte, 77, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2016.
A native of Ottawa County, Okla., he retired with Temp. Glass doing manufacturing and served in the United States Army. Mr. Witte was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Henry Witte and Elma May Bell Witte.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Jones Witte; sons, Robert C. Witte Jr., Bruce Witte, and David Witte; daughters, Brenda West and Rebecca Witte; brothers, Dave Witte, Charlie Dewayne Witte, Billy Witte, and Amos Witte; sisters, Marolyn Hendrix, and Wanda Riddle; and two grandchildren.
A memorial graveside service will be held on Tuesday, January 3, at Barrow Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Mike Vernatt officiating. Inurnment will follow the service.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
‘Bob’ Witte (12-31-16)
