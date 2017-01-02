WINDER - Julie “JuJu” Ann Franklin, 54, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2017.
A native of Atlanta, she was a member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church, where she taught Awanis and Vacation Bible School and worked in the nursery. She was a huge falcons fan and loved by everyone she came into contact with.
Survivors include her husband, Randy Franklin, Winder; parents, Gene and Judy Medley, Sparta; brother, Randy Medley, Sparta; sister, Pam Nash, Sparta; and several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and one great-great nephew.
The memorial service to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, January 7, at 2 p.m. at Hickory Grove Baptist Church with Brothers Chris Yancey and Joe Reid officiating.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
‘JuJu’ Franklin (01-01-17)
