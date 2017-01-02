HULL - Leon Dudley Austin, 73, died Monday, January 2, 2017, at his residence.
Mr. Dudley was born in Danielsville, the son of the late Dewey W. and Willie Mae Akins Austin. He was a member of Little Country Church and a veteran of the United States Navy. Mr. Austin was a retired insurance agent. He was preceded in death by sisters, Mildred Whitlock and Alice Cody; and brothers, Donald Austin and Michael Austin.
Survivors include his wife, Jenny Cowart Austin, Hull; sons and daughters-in-law, David and Tiffany Austin, McDonough, and Jason and Brandi Austin, Hull; brothers, Billy Austin, Hull, Filix Austin, Jefferson, Jeff Austin, Nicholson, Kimsey Austin, Danielsville, Pete Austin, Nicholson, and Sonny Austin, Ila; sisters, Libby Lerman, Nicholson, and Gail O’Kelley, Commerce; and two grandchildren, Chandler Austin and Ali Austin.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 4, at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. Swayne Cochran officiating. Interment will be in Evergreen Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday, January 3, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Leon Austin (01-02-17)
