Mega load to travel through area Tuesday

A massive tractor trailer carrying a metal press will make its way through the area on Tuesday.
The 16-foot-wide, 430,000-pound tractor trailer will impact morning and mid-afternoon traffic as it travels from Lavonia to Buford.
"The load will start back on its journey next Tuesday, Jan, 3, around 9 a.m.," according to a release from the Georgia Department of Transportation. "Georgia State Patrol vehicles will escort the mega load as it travels at 50 mph through Banks, Barrow, Jackson and Hall counties."
The following State Routes will be used: SR 63 west; SR 63/59 south; SR 164 west; U.S. 441/SR 15; I-85 South; SR 20; I-985 north; and SR 347.
"The cargo on board the mega load is a metal press, used to stamp out automotive parts," said GDOT communications officer Katie Strickland. "The press was manufactured in Italy and has made its way by sea and now by land on our Georgia Highway system."
