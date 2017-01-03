Muriell Martin (12-31-16)

DANIELSVILLE - Muriell Duey Martin, 86, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2016.
Born in Deshler, Neb. on October 22, 1930, she was the daughter of the late David Guy and Joy Craven Duey. Mrs. Martin was formerly employed with St. Mary’s Hospital in Athens. She was of the Methodist denomination and enjoyed quilting in her spare time. Mrs. Martin was preceded in death by a brother, Herbert Duey.
Survivors include sons and daughters-in-law, David and Kara Martin, Freeland, Wash., Ken and Shelby Martin, Toccoa, and Jim and Dolores Martin, Comer; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
No formal services are planned at this time.
Habersham Crematory of Cornelia is in charge of arrangements.
