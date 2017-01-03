Laurell Shockley (01-02-17)

TOCCOA - Laurell Martin Shockley, 95, passed away Monday, January 2, 2017, at her residence.
Born March 27, 1921 in Banks County, she was a daughter of the late Uly and Rilla Caudell Martin. She was a member of Damascus Baptist Church. Mrs. Shockley was a very talented hairdresser and operated Shockley Beauty Box for over 40-years. She loved growing flowers, having a garden, and cooking for her family. Her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren all held a very special place in her heart.
Family members include her daughters and sons-in-law, Karen and Charles E. Ragsdale, Barbara and Jack Leverett, and Joyce Brady; grandchildren, Kip and Tina Brady, Kent Brady, Teresa Kesterson, Craig and Leslie Leverett, Angie and Eran Bowers, and Crista and Devin White; great-grandchildren, Stephanie Moore, Heather Brady, Kati Brady, Allison Dansby, Courtney Dansby, Lauren Kesterson, Garrett Bowers, Breanna Leverett, Logan Leverett, and Elizabeth Leverett; great-great-grandchildren, Katlyn Dansby, Matthew Henderson, and Cooper Dansby; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Edward "Ed" Shockley; her son, Gene Edward Shockley; son-in-law, Ralton Brady; brothers, Ruford Martin, Bud Martin, Vance Martin, Hoyt Martin, and Lloyd Martin; and her sister, Bessie Ward.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Mrs. Shockley's care givers, Marlaine Thomas, Marcie Barrett, and Melanie Michael.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, January 5, from the Chapel of Whitlock Mortuary with Mr. Fred Duncan and Dr. Roy Rogers officiating. Burial will follow at Damascus Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. Roy Rogers officiating at the graveside service. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers, Kip Brady, Kent Brady, Craig Leverett, Logan Leverett, Eran Bowers, and Garrett Bowers. The family will receive friends at the mortuary from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, January 4.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Whitlock Mortuary, Toccoa, is in charge of the arrangements.
